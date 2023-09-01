Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Save CR Heritage restoring woodwork on historic home

A Cedar Rapids non-profit is teaching people how to preserve the exteriors of historic buildings.
By Becky Phelps
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The J.E. Halvorson House is a historic building near downtown Cedar Rapids, dating back to the early 1900′s. It’s also the headquarters of Save CR Heritage.

“It’s kind of becoming really weather-checked. And the longer that goes on, the more damage is done to that, the less it’s able to be restored,” says Save CR President Nikki Halvorson. Now, thanks to a grant from the Linn County Board of Supervisors, the non-profit has plans to restore and repaint the woodwork on the historic building.

The importance of maintaining historical buildings has recently seen a spotlight in Eastern Iowa. In August, streets were closed around the deteriorating ‘Dubuque Malting and Brewing” building with some of the floors already collapsed. And more recently, bricks fell from the façade of the Granby building in downtown Cedar Rapids.

Halvorson says safety is an important part of maintaining historic buildings, and something they’ve dealt with at the J.E. Halvorson House. “In fact our porch is a great example of this. The columns are very rotted on it. We have had to do some stabilization work. When we relocate the home... we’ve found some salvaged columns that we’re going to use to bring some beauty back to the porch,” says Halvorson.

As Save CR Heritage looks to start it’s own restoration work, local experts held a free workshop at the J.E. Halvorson House to teach others about restoring the exteriors of other historic buildings. “Not just anyone can come work on an old house the right way. You have to hire the right people, you have to know the right people,” says Halvorson.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial of Iowa Basketball coach Jack McCaffery sheds light on what led to misdemeanor charges
Trial for Iowa basketball coach’s son Jack McCaffery sheds light on what led to misdemeanor charges
Cedar Rapids police identify remains after body found in Cedar River
Police in Iowa City are asking for help identifying the people they say are involved in two...
Iowa City police ask for help as they investigate two separate assault cases
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
COURTESY: Animal Rescue League of Iowa
30 dogs removed from unlicensed breeder in Cedar County

Latest News

Salvation Army searching for volunteers
The Salvation Army in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area is looking for new volunteers to help with its free lunches.
Cedar Rapids School District in race to get enough signatures to put bond referendum on ballot
Cedar Rapids School District looking for signatures to add $220 million bond issue to November ballot
Sen. Tim Scott holds a town hall in Oskaloosa, IA
Caucus 2024: Tim Scott promises bigger emphasis on ethanol
Herky’s 75th birthday part II: Behind the bird with former ‘head Herky’ Rob Peterson
Herky’s 75th birthday part II: Behind the bird with former ‘head Herky’ Rob Peterson