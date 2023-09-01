Save CR Heritage restoring woodwork on historic home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The J.E. Halvorson House is a historic building near downtown Cedar Rapids, dating back to the early 1900′s. It’s also the headquarters of Save CR Heritage.

“It’s kind of becoming really weather-checked. And the longer that goes on, the more damage is done to that, the less it’s able to be restored,” says Save CR President Nikki Halvorson. Now, thanks to a grant from the Linn County Board of Supervisors, the non-profit has plans to restore and repaint the woodwork on the historic building.

The importance of maintaining historical buildings has recently seen a spotlight in Eastern Iowa. In August, streets were closed around the deteriorating ‘Dubuque Malting and Brewing” building with some of the floors already collapsed. And more recently, bricks fell from the façade of the Granby building in downtown Cedar Rapids.

Halvorson says safety is an important part of maintaining historic buildings, and something they’ve dealt with at the J.E. Halvorson House. “In fact our porch is a great example of this. The columns are very rotted on it. We have had to do some stabilization work. When we relocate the home... we’ve found some salvaged columns that we’re going to use to bring some beauty back to the porch,” says Halvorson.

As Save CR Heritage looks to start it’s own restoration work, local experts held a free workshop at the J.E. Halvorson House to teach others about restoring the exteriors of other historic buildings. “Not just anyone can come work on an old house the right way. You have to hire the right people, you have to know the right people,” says Halvorson.

