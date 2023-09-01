The Salvation Army in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area is looking for new volunteers to help with its free lunches.

Waterloo, Iowa (KCRG) - Three days a week they offer a free lunch from 11:30 to 12:30 pm.

Staff say there are usually fewer volunteers as demand falls once the Summer is over.

But this year, the Salvation Army is still seeing an increased need thanks to the increasing cost of food.

“When I first started here with the Salvation Army back in August of 21 we were averaging about 25 visitors for lunch we are now well over 100,″ said Katie Harn, Volunteer and Community Relations Coordinator

Staff say this is a very important service they provide to the community.

“The role our Noon Lunch plays in ensuring the hungry and food insecure of our community have their most basic needs met is evident,” says Grace Fee, Social Ministries Director.

“From January to July of this year we served 8,316 community meals. That same timeframe in 2021, we served 3,098 meals. That’s a 168% increase.”

Harn says the Salvation Army wants to have more volunteers in place before the start of the annual Red Kettle fundraising campaign.

Those who are interested in volunteering are encouraged to reach out to Katie Harn at (319) 235-9358 or katie.harn@usc.salvationarmy.org

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.