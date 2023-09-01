Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

The Salvation Army in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area is looking for new volunteers to help with its free lunches.

The Salvation army is still seeing an increased need thanks to the increasing cost of food.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Waterloo, Iowa (KCRG) - Three days a week they offer a free lunch from 11:30 to 12:30 pm.

Staff say there are usually fewer volunteers as demand falls once the Summer is over.

But this year, the Salvation Army is still seeing an increased need thanks to the increasing cost of food.

“When I first started here with the Salvation Army back in August of 21 we were averaging about 25 visitors for lunch we are now well over 100,″ said Katie Harn, Volunteer and Community Relations Coordinator

Staff say this is a very important service they provide to the community.

“The role our Noon Lunch plays in ensuring the hungry and food insecure of our community have their most basic needs met is evident,” says Grace Fee, Social Ministries Director.

“From January to July of this year we served 8,316 community meals. That same timeframe in 2021, we served 3,098 meals. That’s a 168% increase.”

Harn says the Salvation Army wants to have more volunteers in place before the start of the annual Red Kettle fundraising campaign.

Those who are interested in volunteering are encouraged to reach out to Katie Harn at (319) 235-9358 or katie.harn@usc.salvationarmy.org

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial of Iowa Basketball coach Jack McCaffery sheds light on what led to misdemeanor charges
Trial for Iowa basketball coach’s son Jack McCaffery sheds light on what led to misdemeanor charges
Cedar Rapids police identify remains after body found in Cedar River
Police in Iowa City are asking for help identifying the people they say are involved in two...
Iowa City police ask for help as they investigate two separate assault cases
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
COURTESY: Animal Rescue League of Iowa
30 dogs removed from unlicensed breeder in Cedar County

Latest News

Vinton Parks and Recreation seeks public input on designs for Community Visioning Program
Vinton Parks and Recreation seeks public input on designs for Community Visioning Program
Jefferson gets revenge on Marshalltown, winning 40-0 at Kingston Stadium
Jefferson gets revenge on Marshalltown, winning 40-0 at Kingston Stadium
Athlete of the Week: Ishara Kalolero
Athlete of the Week: Ishara Kalolero
Cedar Rapids School District in race to get enough signatures to put bond referendum on ballot
Cedar Rapids School District looking for signatures to add $220 million bond issue to November ballot