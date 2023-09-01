Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

More than 85,000 highchairs are under recall after two dozen reports of falls

This photo provided by The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Boon Flair & Flair...
This photo provided by The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Boon Flair & Flair Elite highchairs. Toy and nursey product company TOMY International Inc. is recalling about 83,000 of its Boon Flair and Flair Elite Highchairs sold in the U.S. and another 2,850 in Canada on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.(CPSC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — More than 85,000 highchairs sold at major retailers across North America are being recalled l over a fall hazard after a handful of injuries were reported, according to federal regulators.

Toy and nursey product company TOMY International Inc. is recalling about 83,000 of its Boon Flair and Flair Elite Highchairs sold in the U.S. — and another 2,850 in Canada, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based distributor and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

According to this week’s recall notice, the bolts securing the seat of the now-recalled highchairs can loosen and allow the seat to detach from its pedestal. TOMY has received 34 reports of the chair separating from the base to date, the CPSC said Thursday, including two dozen falls that resulted in 11 injuries like bruising or scratches.

The highchairs under recall were sold in-person and online through retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Toys ‘R’ Us, Amazon and Walmart, TOMY and the CPSC said. The “Flair” highchairs were sold from 2008 to 2009, while the “Flair Elite” models were sold from 2008 to 2017.

Consumers can identify the products with their model number and manufacturing date codes. All of the recalled highchairs, which come in multiple colors, were made in China before 2016.

Those in possession of the recalled highchairs are instructed to stop using them immediately. TOMY notes “there is no need for consumers to return the highchair” — instead, impacted customers are urged to contact the company for a free repair kit.

TOMY said customers will receive a set of bolts and split and flat washers to repair the recalled highchair.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police identify remains after body found in Cedar River
Two Vehicle Accident with Injuries at Blairsferry Rd and Feather Ridge Rd (Courtesy: Linn...
Blairs Ferry Rd accident leaves multiple people injured
Randy Less
Manchester man charged with theft and forgery
FILE - Fans cheer before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and North Texas at Kinnick...
Univ. of Iowa plans to help fans beat the heat at Hawkeyes’ season-opener
83-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Benton County

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on prescription drug costs, in the East Room of the...
Biden approves Medal of Honor for Army helicopter pilot who rescued soldiers in a Vietnam firefight
A toddler died after an accident at a family-owned auto shop in Massachusetts. WCVB via CNN...
Town in tears after toddler’s auto shop death in Massachusetts
Family and friends release balloons at a private vigil Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Columbus,...
Ohio authorities release bodycam video showing fatal police shooting of pregnant Black woman
A toddler died after an accident at a family-owned auto shop in Massachusetts. WCVB via CNN...
Town in tears after toddler's auto shop death in Massachusetts
FILE - A Rhode Island airport about 60 miles south of Boston briefly went into lockdown Friday.
Rhode Island airport ends brief lockdown; police say security threat was unfounded