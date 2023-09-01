Show You Care
Man arrested for public intoxication at North High School

By Brandon Martin
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man was arrested at North High School in Sioux City early Tue. afternoon. According to police, 58-year-old Charles Gurnsey was arrested at the high school after he entered and was stopped by the front desk.

Office workers told him he was unable to go further into the building without identifying who he was. Police say he refused to provide information and walked into the building to the choir room.

Charles Gurnsey Mugshot
Charles Gurnsey Mugshot(Woodbury Co Sheriff)

When police arrived they located Gurnsey and could smell alcohol from his breath. He refused to give officers his information. Gurnsey was taken into custody, his blood alcohol level was .220, nearly three times the legal limit.

A statement from the Sioux City Community School District’s Director of Communications Leslie Heying said “We are grateful for the quick response of our School Resource Officer and school personnel who are committed to keeping our students and staff safe daily. Ensuring our school buildings are safe spaces for learning is and remains a top priority.”

Police have charged Gurnsey with public intoxication and criminal trespass.

