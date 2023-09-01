Iowa DNR lists 13 state beaches to avoid swimming in ahead of Labor Day
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In order to help protect the health of people at the beach, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has worked with various health and management agencies to determine the most up-to-date water quality conditions of Iowa’s lakes and beaches.
Routine water quality monitoring is conducted at all of the State Park beaches and many locally managed beaches in Iowa. Most beach monitoring is conducted between Memorial Day and Labor Day as this is when outdoor recreation at the beaches is most prevalent.
The beaches to avoid swimming in due to bacteria levels are:
- Backbone Beach
- Brushy Creek Beach
- Crandalls Beach
- Emerson Bay Beach
- Green Valley Beach
- Gull Point Beach
- Lake Darling Beach
- Lake Keomah Beach
- Lake Macbride Beach
- Nine Eagles Beach
- North Twin Lake East Beach
- Pine Lake South Beach
- Union Grove Beach
Here are some things you can do to lower your risk:
- Wait at least 24 hours after a rainfall to go swimming to let that runoff subside.
- Avoid swallowing the water
- Don’t swim with open cuts
- Take a shower when you get home.
- Use the DNR’s monitoring tool to check levels.
