Iowa daycare provider charged in death of child

Hannah Priest
Hannah Priest(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A daycare provider from Emmestburg has been charged following the death of a child in her care.

On January 19th, 2023, emergency crews responded to the 1600 block of 8th Street for a report of an unresponsive child. A 23-month-old child was transported to Palo Alto County Hospital and then to Blank Children’s Hospital. The child was pronounced dead on January 24th, 2023.

Following an investigation, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner determined that the child died of head trauma consistent with inflicted injuries.

28-year-old Hannah Priest was charged with Child Endangerment Resulting in Death.

