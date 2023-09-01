Show You Care
Hy-Vee heads south to help hurricane victims

Semitrailers filled with 217,728 bottles of water, more than 3,400 20-pound bags of ice
Jewell Baggett stands beside a Christmas decoration she recovered from the wreckage of her...
Jewell Baggett stands beside a Christmas decoration she recovered from the wreckage of her mother’s home, as she searches for anything salvageable from the trailer home her grandfather had acquired in 1973 and built multiple additions on to over the decades, in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(Rebecca Blackwell | AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is hauling truckloads of water, ice, paper products and electrolytic mix to people recovering from Hurricane Idalia.

Hy-Vee announced it will deploy its Disaster Relief Team on Saturday to locations in Florida impacted by the hurricane.

The team will take Hy-Vee’s mobile command center, five Hy-Vee rapid response pickup trucks, and 10 Hy-Vee semitrailers.

Those semitrailers will be carrying 217,728 bottles of water, more than 3,400 20-pound bags of ice, paper products and electrolyte drink mix. Hy-Vee employees also will be working with Operation BBQ Relief to help provide up to 80,000 meals to those responding to the disaster as well as impacted residents in Florida.

Hy-Vee’s Disaster Relief Team is working with local emergency responders, food banks and nonprofits to assist with efforts specifically in Live Oak, Florida. Hy-Vee’s Disaster Relief Team includes 26 Hy-Vee employees who will take part in a 10-day response effort.

