Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

The holiday weekend is upon us

It certainly will feel very summerlike as high temperatures rise. Look for highs in the 90s starting tomorrow lasting through Tuesday.
By Joe Winters
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The holiday weekend is upon us.  Many refer to this as the final weekend of summer.  It certainly will feel very summerlike as high temperatures rise. Look for highs in the 90s starting tomorrow lasting through Tuesday.  Dewpoints will not be as high as during our previous heat wave so the heat index values will stay in the upper 90s and low 100s.  Dry conditions persist through the weekend as well with the next chance for rainfall holding off until Tuesday.

Plenty of sunshine with highs in the 90s
Plenty of sunshine with highs in the 90s(KCRG)
Rain chances pick up again Tuesday
Rain chances pick up again Tuesday(KCRG)

Have a great night and a safe weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police identify remains after body found in Cedar River
Two Vehicle Accident with Injuries at Blairsferry Rd and Feather Ridge Rd (Courtesy: Linn...
Blairs Ferry Rd accident leaves multiple people injured
Randy Less
Manchester man charged with theft and forgery
FILE - Fans cheer before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and North Texas at Kinnick...
Univ. of Iowa plans to help fans beat the heat at Hawkeyes’ season-opener
83-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Benton County

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Joe Winters has your latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Friday, Evening, September 1st
It certainly will feel very summerlike as high temperatures rise. Look for highs in the 90s...
First Alert Forecast
Temperatures begin warming today with 90s ahead for the weekend.
Warming trend begins today with a hot Labor Day weekend ahead
September is here but fall-like weather will have to wait as summer hangs on through the...
First Alert Forecast