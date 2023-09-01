CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The holiday weekend is upon us. Many refer to this as the final weekend of summer. It certainly will feel very summerlike as high temperatures rise. Look for highs in the 90s starting tomorrow lasting through Tuesday. Dewpoints will not be as high as during our previous heat wave so the heat index values will stay in the upper 90s and low 100s. Dry conditions persist through the weekend as well with the next chance for rainfall holding off until Tuesday.

Plenty of sunshine with highs in the 90s (KCRG)

Rain chances pick up again Tuesday (KCRG)

Have a great night and a safe weekend.

