Fort Dodge man sentenced to 50 years in death of newborn

Court documents say Taylor Blaha (left), 24, and Brandon Thoma (right), 31, both of Fort Dodge, have been charged in the death of a newborn.
Court documents say Taylor Blaha (left), 24, and Brandon Thoma (right), 31, both of Fort Dodge, have been charged in the death of a newborn.(KCRG)
By KCCI
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCCI) - A Fort Dodge man was sentenced on Friday to 50 years in prison for his role in the death of a newborn baby.

Court documents say the mother Taylor Blaha, 24, and the father Brandon Thoma, 31, both of Fort Dodge, drowned the newborn in a bathtub and disposed of the body in November 2022.

Thoma was initially charged with first-degree murder, but he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in July.

Blaha pleaded guilty to second degree murder and was sentenced to 50 years in prison last month. She will have a chance for parole at 35 years.

Thoma will serve 20 years of his sentence before he has a chance for parole.

