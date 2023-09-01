Fort Dodge man sentenced to 50 years in death of newborn

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCCI) - A Fort Dodge man was sentenced on Friday to 50 years in prison for his role in the death of a newborn baby.

Court documents say the mother Taylor Blaha, 24, and the father Brandon Thoma, 31, both of Fort Dodge, drowned the newborn in a bathtub and disposed of the body in November 2022.

Thoma was initially charged with first-degree murder, but he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in July.

Blaha pleaded guilty to second degree murder and was sentenced to 50 years in prison last month. She will have a chance for parole at 35 years.

Thoma will serve 20 years of his sentence before he has a chance for parole.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.