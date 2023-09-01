Show You Care
Emergency crews respond to second fire in two days at Iowa Advanced Technology lab

An Iowa City Fire Department truck backs up into the headquarters on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
An Iowa City Fire Department truck backs up into the headquarters on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday at approximately 10:37 p.m., the Iowa City Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the 200 block of North Madison Street.

The scene was stabilized by 11:28 a.m. and fire crews officially cleared the scene at 11:58 a.m. Crews are still determining the level of damage caused by the fire.

No injuries were reported and foul play is not suspected.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This comes just a day after crews also responded to a report of a fire at the lab.

