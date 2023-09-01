Cedar Rapids teen and his mom charged in Marion shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 15-year-old and his mother have been charged following an investigation into a shooting in Marion.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on August 5th, the Marion Police responded to a shooting at Hanna Park and found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses reported that the victim and two friends were playing basketball at the park with four other individuals. They say a fight broke out between the groups and a subject retrieved a gun from his backpack and fired 10 shots at the victim. The shooter and other individuals then fled the area.

Following an investigation, police identified the shooter as 15-year-old Antonio Juarez-Luna. He was charged with:

Attempted Murder

Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon

Going Armed with Intent

Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime

Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon

Minor Armed with Dangerous Weapon

Investigators say that Antonio’s mother, Mirah Juarez-Hernandez, admitted to police in an interview that she drove her son and his friends back to Cedar Rapids immediately after the shooting and that she gave the gun to a different juvenile to hide. Officers recovered the handgun from the juvenile’s home.

She was charged with:

Prohibition Transfer/Loan/Rent of a Firearm to an Unauthorized Person

Accessory after the Fact

Obstructing Prosecution or Defense

Transfer of Pistol or Revolver to a Person Under 21 - First Offense

