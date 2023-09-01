Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids teen and his mom charged in Marion shooting

Marion, Iowa Police logo
Marion, Iowa Police logo(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 15-year-old and his mother have been charged following an investigation into a shooting in Marion.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on August 5th, the Marion Police responded to a shooting at Hanna Park and found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses reported that the victim and two friends were playing basketball at the park with four other individuals. They say a fight broke out between the groups and a subject retrieved a gun from his backpack and fired 10 shots at the victim. The shooter and other individuals then fled the area.

Following an investigation, police identified the shooter as 15-year-old Antonio Juarez-Luna. He was charged with:

  • Attempted Murder
  • Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon
  • Going Armed with Intent
  • Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime
  • Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon
  • Minor Armed with Dangerous Weapon

Investigators say that Antonio’s mother, Mirah Juarez-Hernandez, admitted to police in an interview that she drove her son and his friends back to Cedar Rapids immediately after the shooting and that she gave the gun to a different juvenile to hide. Officers recovered the handgun from the juvenile’s home.

She was charged with:

  • Prohibition Transfer/Loan/Rent of a Firearm to an Unauthorized Person
  • Accessory after the Fact
  • Obstructing Prosecution or Defense
  • Transfer of Pistol or Revolver to a Person Under 21 - First Offense

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police identify remains after body found in Cedar River
Two Vehicle Accident with Injuries at Blairsferry Rd and Feather Ridge Rd (Courtesy: Linn...
Blairs Ferry Rd accident leaves multiple people injured
Randy Less
Manchester man charged with theft and forgery
FILE - Fans cheer before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and North Texas at Kinnick...
Univ. of Iowa plans to help fans beat the heat at Hawkeyes’ season-opener
83-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Benton County

Latest News

Brandon Thoma of Fort Dodge pleaded guilty to child endangerment resulting in death and abuse...
Fort Dodge man sentenced to 50 years in death of baby
Jewell Baggett stands beside a Christmas decoration she recovered from the wreckage of her...
Hy-Vee heads south to help hurricane victims
An Iowa City Fire Department truck backs up into the headquarters on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019...
Emergency crews respond to second fire in two days at Iowa Advanced Technology lab
Lake Macbride is one of the 13 state beaches in Iowa that are not recommended for swimming in...
Iowa DNR lists 13 state beaches to avoid swimming in ahead of Labor Day