Cedar Rapids School District looking for signatures to add $220 million bond issue to November ballot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids School District is working to get enough signatures to get a $220 bond issue on the November ballot.

It’s part one of the school’s comprehensive Facilities Master Plan. The district intends to use the money to build a new middle school, renovate Franklin Middle, and make improvements at the high schools. School leaders said they needed to get 6,319 votes from people who voted in the last school election to sign the petition by September 22nd.

Cedar Rapids Schools Superintendent Dr. Tawana Grover said these changes are designed to draw students back to the district reversing a slow drop in enrollment.

“We are not even able to allow other schools to come here and compete in many incidents because our facilities are not up to date,” said Dr. Grover.

School Board President David Tominsky said they have about half the needed signatures to get the bond issue on the ballot, but they want to make sure people understand the plan before the vote. Taxpayers with a $200,000 home can expect to pay $282 extra in taxes each year.

“People want information, they want to understand what it’s going to be and why it’s needed,” said Tominsky.

This is the first bond proposal the district has asked for in 23 years. Even if it passes, the Cedar Rapids Schools tax rate is lower than neighboring districts. Doctor Grover said improving facilities will draw new families.

“When families have an option, we want them to see us as competitive and see what we are offering,” said Dr. Grover. “We have many great things that are happening, but facilities matter when parents are doing tours.”

The plan will address capacity problems. For example, the middle schools are at 68% capacity which wastes resources, and the new facilities would have A-C and be ADA compliant. However, historic preservationists worry about what will be lost if schools that have stood for a century are no longer part of the district.

“We just think it’s important to save architecturally significant schools because once it’s gone, you can’t bring it back,” said Cindy Hadish, Save CR Heritage.

Dr. Grover points to the two newest elementary schools as examples of what the future of the district could be.

“Since then, we have only built two other schools, but boy have we seen the difference in Maple Grove as well as West Willow,” said Dr. Grover.

If the district can get enough signatures to get the bond issue on the November ballot, it will take more than 60 percent ‘yes’ votes to pass the issue. That work would then be completed over the next six years and the district will plan to pass the second phase of the plan in 2029.

