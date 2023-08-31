Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

WAGNER TAILS: Manny and Donny

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS AND WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Manny tries to be sneaky when it comes to snacks. The problem, he’s on a prescription diet due to his diabetes and snacks aren’t on the menu.

Caretakers at Last Hope Animal Rescue say he’s affectionate with every person he meets. While he loves people, Manny prefers to be the only pet in the home.

This eight-year-old will need twice daily insulin injections. Last Hope will provide a bottle of insulin and his current supplies to his new family. Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

Donny the dog would also prefer a home without other pets. He arrived at the Cedar Bend Humane Society as a stray.

This seven-year-old loves attention. He can be energetic, but he also knows when to take it easy. Donny enjoys walks and ear scratches and he does great during bath time.

The shelter environment is a bit stressful for him, and we’re hoping to get him into his new home sooner than later. Click HERE for the adoption application.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial of Iowa Basketball coach Jack McCaffery sheds light on what led to misdemeanor charges
Trial for Iowa basketball coach’s son Jack McCaffery sheds light on what led to misdemeanor charges
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children
The Mount Pleasant Community School board is meeting Monday to discuss purchasing property on...
Mount Pleasant community pushes back against school district’s purchase of parts of Iowa Wesleyan
They are expected to reopen on Wednesday during regular business hours (10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.).
Iowa City Public Library closes following bomb threat

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Layla and Foress
WAGNER TAILS: Layla and Foress
WAGNER TAILS: Edgar and Capone
WAGNER TAILS: Edgar and Capone
WAGNER TAILS: Stevie and Charlie & Henry
WAGNER TAILS: Stevie and Charlie & Henry
WAGNER TAILS: Alison and Mac
WAGNER TAILS: Alison and Mac