WAGNER TAILS: Manny and Donny

CEDAR RAPIDS AND WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Manny tries to be sneaky when it comes to snacks. The problem, he’s on a prescription diet due to his diabetes and snacks aren’t on the menu.

Caretakers at Last Hope Animal Rescue say he’s affectionate with every person he meets. While he loves people, Manny prefers to be the only pet in the home.

This eight-year-old will need twice daily insulin injections. Last Hope will provide a bottle of insulin and his current supplies to his new family. Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

Donny the dog would also prefer a home without other pets. He arrived at the Cedar Bend Humane Society as a stray.

This seven-year-old loves attention. He can be energetic, but he also knows when to take it easy. Donny enjoys walks and ear scratches and he does great during bath time.

The shelter environment is a bit stressful for him, and we’re hoping to get him into his new home sooner than later. Click HERE for the adoption application.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.