Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Volleyball Day in Nebraska breaks world attendance record for a women’s sports event

Fans are beginning to file into Memorial Stadium for what could be a record-breaking evening in Lincoln.
By WOWT News staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - It’s Volleyball Day in Nebraska, and it’s a world record.

A total of 92,003 people attended Wednesday’s match between No. 4 Nebraska and the Omaha Mavericks inside Memorial Stadium.

Attendance broke the previous world record, which was set in Spain for a Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg just last year.

Nebraska's starting lineup is introduced before the match during Volleyball Day in Nebraska at...
Nebraska's starting lineup is introduced before the match during Volleyball Day in Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 30, 2023. (Brent Weber)(WOWT)

Wednesday’s event also broke the Memorial Stadium attendance record of 91,585, which was set in 2014 when the university’s football team took on Miami.

The event even prompted the university to cancel classes all day Wednesday.

The festivities kicked off Wednesday morning at the Nebraska Coliseum, with the Huskers and school sponsor Adidas hosting a pep rally, allowing the fans to interact with the coaches and players before sending them off to Memorial Stadium.

The rally featured the Cornhusker Marching Band, a live DJ and hundreds of raucous fans all gathering to send the Huskers off to Memorial Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial of Iowa Basketball coach Jack McCaffery sheds light on what led to misdemeanor charges
Trial for Iowa basketball coach’s son Jack McCaffery sheds light on what led to misdemeanor charges
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children
The Mount Pleasant Community School board is meeting Monday to discuss purchasing property on...
Mount Pleasant community pushes back against school district’s purchase of parts of Iowa Wesleyan
A bench trial begins Tuesday for the son of the Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery.
Bench trial to begin for Jack McCaffery, cited in deadly crash

Latest News

Center Point-Urbana students have new opportunity for agriculture education
Center Point-Urbana students have new opportunity for agriculture education
Dubuque School leaders answer questions about bond issue
DUBUQUE SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT
COVID-19 hospitalizations 'moderately increasing' in Iowa
Iowa counties seeing 'moderate' increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19
Dubuque School administrators brought their plans to spend 150 million dollars to taxpayers...
Dubuque Schools hold meeting on bond referendum
FFA is an organization that works to promote agricultural education for young people.
Center Point-Urbana students have new opportunity for agriculture education