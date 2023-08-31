Univ. of Iowa plans to help fans beat the heat at Hawkeyes’ season-opener

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa officials say they’re working to help fans beat the heat this weekend when the Hawkeyes kickoff their season at Kinnick amid temperatures expected to exceed 90 degrees.

In a press release on Thursday, UI staff said fans will be able to take a break from the heat at an expanded rest area outside the First Aid Station at the southeast corner of the stadium. The space will provide shelter with cool air and hydration.

Johnson County Homeland Security and Emergency Management will also be providing an air-conditioned tent in Krause Family Plaza.

Additionally, fans will be allowed to bring multiple sealed water bottles of any size, and concession stands inside Kinnick will be selling bottled water at a reduced price.

“Heat illness cannot be underestimated. Fans can reduce their risk by starting to hydrate with water days prior to the game and continue throughout the game, wear breathable fabrics, seek shelter regularly to avoid the sun and ask for medical help if needed,” said Kinnick Stadium Medical Director Azeemuddin Ahmed.

Doctors with University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and students from the Carver College of Medicine will be onsite and available to help anyone in need of medical assistance.

The Hawkeyes host Utah State at 11:03 a.m. on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on FS1 and on the Hawkeye Radio Network.

