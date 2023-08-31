Red Star Yeast expands facility adding more job opportunities in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Red Star Yeast is expanding its facility in Cedar Rapids and city leaders say the expansion will help community growth. Included in that growth - more job opportunities.

The plant is adding its 10th fermenter - which is used to culture bacteria in large batches.

Filling positions to accommodate this expansion could be a challenge.

“We have been in business here almost 20 years and staffing is something that has been difficult at times, especially post-covid, so we are actively working to staff all our departments,” said Red Star Yeast Plant Manager, Mathieu Cagnard.

But having added positions to their location every year since 2006, they feel prepared to fill them.

For current employee, Nick Kissel, this kind of growth within his industry not only allows for those added positions, but opportunity for promotion.

“When I first started with the company there was a lot of good technological development with yeast and energy. And I’ve always been a big fan of technology and of being able to see and explore the different aspects that yeast can do,” said Kissel.

And the city also has confidence in the community’s ability to adjust. Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance VP of Economic Development, Ron Corbett, says having companies like this continue to invest and grow their workforce can, in turn, give families more opportunities to move to the area and pursue those employment opportunities.

“You need a vibrant community that has growing businesses and as businesses grow they need more people,” said Corbett.

