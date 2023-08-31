Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Pleasant end to August, heat returns to begin September

Another comfortable and quiet day is with us today before the heat begins to make a comeback into the weekend.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another comfortable and quiet day is with us today before the heat begins to make a comeback into the weekend.

We're ending August on a pleasant note today with highs in the 70s and 80s.
We're ending August on a pleasant note today with highs in the 70s and 80s.(KCRG)
Dew points rise over the next few days, but it will still feel pleasant for late August and...
Dew points rise over the next few days, but it will still feel pleasant for late August and early September humidity-wise.(KCRG)

Look for highs in the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon with sunshine overhead. Winds turn a bit more out of the south and will pick up a bit more on Friday, ushering in more warmth to the area. This sets us up for highs in the mid 80s Friday. Highs rise even further over the holiday weekend to the mid 90s Satruday through Tuesday.

The silver lining for this heat wave is that dew points will not follow the same level of increase as the air temperatures, which should keep our heat index readings in check for most of it. Dew points in the upper 50s to low 60s this weekend will make things more tolerable, though you’ll still need to plan for hydration needs if you’re going to be spending prolonged periods outdoors. By Labor Day and Tuesday, more humidity will be present, making for a muggier feel.

The heat returns for the holiday weekend with low to mid 90s returning to eastern Iowa.
The heat returns for the holiday weekend with low to mid 90s returning to eastern Iowa.(KCRG)
Humidity returns this weekend as dew points climb back to the 60s and 70s.
Humidity returns this weekend as dew points climb back to the 60s and 70s.(KCRG)

A storm system approaches on Tuesday, and will hopefully work with the heat and humidity by then to produce some showers and storms in the state. Right now, we’re keeping the chances low, but it still will be our best shot at seeing any precipitation during the entire 9-day forecast.

Temperatures decrease somewhat after that storm system, back toward the mid 80s by the end of the work and school week. However, that’s still a decent bit above normal temperatures for early September, which are generally in the upper 70s by then.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial of Iowa Basketball coach Jack McCaffery sheds light on what led to misdemeanor charges
Trial for Iowa basketball coach’s son Jack McCaffery sheds light on what led to misdemeanor charges
Police in Iowa City are asking for help identifying the people they say are involved in two...
Iowa City police ask for help as they investigate two separate assault cases
Cedar Rapids police identify remains after body found in Cedar River
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
COURTESY: Animal Rescue League of Iowa
30 dogs removed from unlicensed breeder in Cedar County

Latest News

Another comfortable and quiet day is with us today before the heat begins to make a comeback...
First Alert Forecast
Another comfortable and quiet day is with us today before the heat begins to make a comeback...
First Alert Forecast: Thursday, Afternoon, August 31st
Quiet weather again today, but we find ourselves on the warmer side of an area of high pressure...
Another excellent day Thursday, warming trend begins Friday
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson talks about temperature changes over the...
First Alert Forecast: Thursday morning, August 31