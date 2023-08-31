Pleasant end to August, heat returns to begin September

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another comfortable and quiet day is with us today before the heat begins to make a comeback into the weekend.

We're ending August on a pleasant note today with highs in the 70s and 80s. (KCRG)

Dew points rise over the next few days, but it will still feel pleasant for late August and early September humidity-wise. (KCRG)

Look for highs in the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon with sunshine overhead. Winds turn a bit more out of the south and will pick up a bit more on Friday, ushering in more warmth to the area. This sets us up for highs in the mid 80s Friday. Highs rise even further over the holiday weekend to the mid 90s Satruday through Tuesday.

The silver lining for this heat wave is that dew points will not follow the same level of increase as the air temperatures, which should keep our heat index readings in check for most of it. Dew points in the upper 50s to low 60s this weekend will make things more tolerable, though you’ll still need to plan for hydration needs if you’re going to be spending prolonged periods outdoors. By Labor Day and Tuesday, more humidity will be present, making for a muggier feel.

The heat returns for the holiday weekend with low to mid 90s returning to eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

Humidity returns this weekend as dew points climb back to the 60s and 70s. (KCRG)

A storm system approaches on Tuesday, and will hopefully work with the heat and humidity by then to produce some showers and storms in the state. Right now, we’re keeping the chances low, but it still will be our best shot at seeing any precipitation during the entire 9-day forecast.

Temperatures decrease somewhat after that storm system, back toward the mid 80s by the end of the work and school week. However, that’s still a decent bit above normal temperatures for early September, which are generally in the upper 70s by then.

