Partnership between Army, West Liberty, and WeeCare provides free childcare for Army reserves

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Finding childcare can be a struggle for any working parent. And for Army families, it can be even harder to find reliable caretakers, especially on weekends. But now, there’s a new partnership in Eastern Iowa that can help military families find childcare that fits their non-linear schedules.

It’s an effort among the U.S. Army, the City of West Liberty, and a national childcare provider. The city signed a pilot agreement with the U.S. Army and WeeCare, the largest childcare network in the country, that allows Army Reserve Families to get free childcare over the weekend.

Since many parents on the reserves don’t work the standard nine to five, many families found themselves struggling to find support systems for their children. This will specifically allow Army Reserve members to have childcare on weekends. This is a pilot program and West Liberty is one of the first in the nation to test it out.

“This specific program is actually to service for drill weekends... A lot of times, you’ll have one spouse or potentially both spouses that are serving at the same time. But, they can’t, because they have children at home.” said WeeCare CEO Jessica Chang.

The Army and West Liberty selected WeeCare for it’s easy-to-use, technological approach to finding reliable childcare.

”We wanted 24/7 childcare. We wanted fully vetted individuals. We wanted childcare providers that have state licenses.” said Army Partnership Chief Ivan Bolden.

Reserve families have struggled in the past with finding childcare that aligns with their schedules.

“Members of the guard and national reserve, what do they do? They’re on duty 24/7, they have to do emergency deployments, they are stationed somewhere possibly where they don’t have a support system. And so this program allows them to be able to do that.” said Bolden.

WeeCare’s app and website makes it easy for families working non-linear schedules to find available childcare quickly, and WeeCare’s C-E-O is excited to be able to alleviate some of that stress.

“We are super excited. And this is our bread and butter and we love to be able to help out families.” said Chang.

The program will officially start in September, and will continue for at least a year. If successful, the program could continue for up to nine more years

