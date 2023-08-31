Show You Care
One dead in Allamakee County crash

One person is dead after a crash in Allamakee County on Wednesday night.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead after a crash in Allamakee County on Wednesday night.

The Iowa State patrol said it happened at around 6:45 p.m. when a truck heading north on Highway 76 left the road to try and make a U-Turn.

A motorcycle hit the back of the truck, ejecting the rider.

The driver of the motorcycle, 60-year-old Kerry Nuehring, of Waukon, died at the scene.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating.

