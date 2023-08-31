Manchester man charged with theft and forgery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 56-year-old man in Manchester relating to a 2022 investigation.

Officials say that an investigation began after the owners of a Sumner residence reported issues with the general contractor, Randy Less, not paying subcontractors and material suppliers after he reportedly had been paid for nearly all of the contracted amount. Investigators discovered Less was also managing a residential build in Waverly that was experiencing the same issues.

In total, over 12 subcontractors either did not receive payment or only received partial payment from Less. Officials say that documents that Less provided to Fidelity Bank and Trust were also shown to be altered to reflect inaccurate dollar amounts.

Over $150,000 that was paid to Less is allegedly unaccounted for.

Less was charged with Theft in the 1st Degree and Forgery.

