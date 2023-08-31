Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Manchester man charged with theft and forgery

Randy Less
Randy Less(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 56-year-old man in Manchester relating to a 2022 investigation.

Officials say that an investigation began after the owners of a Sumner residence reported issues with the general contractor, Randy Less, not paying subcontractors and material suppliers after he reportedly had been paid for nearly all of the contracted amount. Investigators discovered Less was also managing a residential build in Waverly that was experiencing the same issues.

In total, over 12 subcontractors either did not receive payment or only received partial payment from Less. Officials say that documents that Less provided to Fidelity Bank and Trust were also shown to be altered to reflect inaccurate dollar amounts.

Over $150,000 that was paid to Less is allegedly unaccounted for.

Less was charged with Theft in the 1st Degree and Forgery.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial of Iowa Basketball coach Jack McCaffery sheds light on what led to misdemeanor charges
Trial for Iowa basketball coach’s son Jack McCaffery sheds light on what led to misdemeanor charges
Cedar Rapids police identify remains after body found in Cedar River
Police in Iowa City are asking for help identifying the people they say are involved in two...
Iowa City police ask for help as they investigate two separate assault cases
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
COURTESY: Animal Rescue League of Iowa
30 dogs removed from unlicensed breeder in Cedar County

Latest News

University of Iowa Police Public Safety vehicle
Emergency crews respond to fire at Univ. of Iowa lab
A splash pad at a Cedar Rapids Park
Cedar Rapids extends splash pads for one week amid high temperatures
FILE - Fans cheer before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and North Texas at Kinnick...
Univ. of Iowa plans to help fans beat the heat at Hawkeyes’ season-opener
University of Iowa officials say they’re working to help fans beat the heat this weekend when...
Univ. of Iowa plans to help fans beat the heat at Hawkeyes’ season-opener