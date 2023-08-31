Lots of sunshine ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunshine and southerly wind brings warmer temperatures across the state.

The latest heat wave to move our way is building in the Plains. After a comfortable night, on Friday we see our highs once again jump above normal. Upper 80s will be common making it a warm night for high school football.

Highs will go back into the 80s for Friday (KCRG)

As the holiday weekend begins the heat is on as highs rise into the middle to upper 90s. This heat will persist through Labor Day.

The heat returns for the holiday weekend with low to mid 90s returning to eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

Drought conditions, which worsened with the latest update on Thursday and will not get better as dry conditions are expected through most of next week. Have a great night!

