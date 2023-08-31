Johnson County rules in favor of funding support for sexual assault victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Board of Supervisors has voted unanimously to provide support for sexual assault victim services.

Since the Iowa Attorney General’s Office has paused its practice of paying for emergency contraception, the conversation on how to continue providing it has been ongoing.

At Thursday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, board members voted 5-0 to give $10,000 to the Johnson County Sexual Assault Response Team (JCSART) to cover those costs for sexual assault victims. JCSART is a coalition of sexual assault nurse examiners, emergency room staff, rape victim advocates, law enforcement officers, and prosecuting attorneys whose goal is to meet the needs of sexual assault victims as they progress through the health care and criminal justice systems.

Sexual assault nurse examiners are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to provide medical forensic exams to victims of sexual assault. More information can be found at the link here.

For more information on how to donate to the Johnson County sexual assault response team, click here.

