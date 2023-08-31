Show You Care
Hy-Vee Pharmacy now offering annual flu shots

(KEYC Photo)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee is offering flu shots at more than 275 of its pharmacy locations, with no appointment or prescription necessary, the supermarket chain announced Wednesday.

Hy-Vee said people six months of age and older can stop in at their local pharmacy during regular hours to receive their flu shot.

Medicare and most insurance plans cover the annual shot at no charge.

People will receive a 20 cent Hy-Vee Fuel Saver + Perks reward for getting their flu shot.

