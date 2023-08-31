Show You Care
Herky’s 75th birthday, part 1: Early creativity and a lasting legacy

“We keep working to make him a better mascot every day”
By John Campbell
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Herky the Hawk came to life after a 1948 drawing by journalism instructor Dick Spencer.

“We keep working to make him a better mascot every day,” said Herky mascot coach Alex Kern.

From the evolving uniform, to the spirit squad members who bring the beloved mascot to life, there’s a lot of history behind Herky.

TV9′s John Campbell goes behind the scenes in Iowa City

