Herky’s 75th birthday, part 1: Early creativity and a lasting legacy
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Herky the Hawk came to life after a 1948 drawing by journalism instructor Dick Spencer.
“We keep working to make him a better mascot every day,” said Herky mascot coach Alex Kern.
From the evolving uniform, to the spirit squad members who bring the beloved mascot to life, there’s a lot of history behind Herky.
TV9′s John Campbell goes behind the scenes in Iowa City
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.