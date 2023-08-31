Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Eye drop recall expands over contamination concerns

According to the FDA, you should stop using these products because they could cause a serious...
According to the FDA, you should stop using these products because they could cause a serious and life-threatening vision infection.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A brand of eye drops is expanding its recall due to contamination concerns following analysis by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Bacteria and fungus were found in Dr. Berne’s Whole Health Products.

The recall is for the 5% and 15% eye drop solutions, mist 15% solution and organic castor oil eye drops.

According to the FDA, you should stop using these products because they could cause a serious and life-threatening vision infection.

If you have experienced any problems, call your doctor.

Only two cases of adverse effects have been reported so far.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial of Iowa Basketball coach Jack McCaffery sheds light on what led to misdemeanor charges
Trial for Iowa basketball coach’s son Jack McCaffery sheds light on what led to misdemeanor charges
Police in Iowa City are asking for help identifying the people they say are involved in two...
Iowa City police ask for help as they investigate two separate assault cases
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
Salt Lake City company Maverik completes purchase of Kum & Go
COURTESY: Animal Rescue League of Iowa
30 dogs removed from unlicensed breeder in Cedar County

Latest News

A lawsuit filed over the deadly building collapse in Davenport alleges what may have caused the...
Water damage, poor roof condition to blame for deadly Davenport apartment collapse, lawsuit alleges
Medics carry out some passengers after a Delta flight experienced "severe turbulence" before...
RAW: After turbulence, some passengers carried off in stretchers
The two men died at hospitals after the shooting Wednesday.
Security guard, customer die after exchanging gunfire at Indianapolis home improvement store
Hy-Vee Pharmacy now offering annual flu shots
Millions of escaped bees cause a sticky situation in Canada. (Source: CBC)
RAW: Bees rounded up after falling off truck