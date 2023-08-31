Emergency crews respond to fire at Univ. of Iowa lab

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:30 p.m., University of Iowa Police sent a Hawk Alert, notifying citizens of a fire at the Iowa Advanced Technology Lab.

Officials warned people to avoid the area and follow the directions from first responders on scene.

At approximately 2:00 p.m., University of Iowa Police released a statement saying the situation had stabilized.

Crews are still on scene. An investigation is underway.

