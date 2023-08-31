Dubuque school leaders answer the publics questions regarding $150 million bond issue

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque School administrators brought its plans to spend $150 million to taxpayers on Wednesday.

Dozens of educators and community members filled the Dubuque Bryant Elementary Library to hear from school leaders and the architects behind the proposed projects.

The bond issue on the November ballot would fund the construction of a middle school on the Washington Middle School site to replace the century-old Washington and Jefferson school buildings. There bond calls for an extension to the Eisenhower school gymnasium, a new lighted baseball and softball complex, and the purchase of land for a potential new elementary school. Air conditioning will be added to all Dubuque School District buildings.

Superintendent Amy Hawkins said they lost 6 hours of instructional time last week because of heat. The district said the bond request will not impact taxpayers.

“The district is committed to an overall tax-neutral project,” said Laura Peterson, an Educational Planner with INVISION Architecture. “While this portion of the tax rate would increase, the school board will keep the overall tax levy the same. Other pieces of the levy rate will go down to maintain the overall levy rate.”

This is the first of a number of informational meetings the district plans to hold in order to answer people’s questions. The issue needs to pass in November with more than 60% of the vote.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.