Cedar Rapids police identify remains after body found in Cedar River
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have identified the body recovered from the Cedar River on Aug. 20.
Police identified the person as 53-year-old Kevin Finch, whose last known address was in Ankeny.
The recovery by the Cedar Rapids Fire Department happened after a boater reported seeing the body between the I Avenue NW and Ellis Harbor boat ramps.
Officials said an autopsy revealed Finch died of natural causes. Foul play is not suspected.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.