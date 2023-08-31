Cedar Rapids extends splash pads for one week amid high temperatures

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Cedar Rapids will be able to enjoy the city’s splash pads for one more week.

The Parks and Recreation Department normally closes the city’s 11 splash pads after Labor Day weekend, but this year it plans to keep them open through September 10.

City staff said the change is due to anticipated high temperatures next week.

The splash pads are located at Cedar Valley, Cleveland, Daniels, Greene Square, Hayes, Hidder, Jacolyn, Noelridge, Redmond, Time Check, and Twin Pines Parks.

The holiday weekend will, however, be the last opportunity for people to get out to the pool.

Noelridge Aquatic Center, the last outdoor pool that remains open, will close for the season at 5 p.m. on Sept. 4.

