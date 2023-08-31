Show You Care
Blairsferry Rd accident leaves multiple people injured

Two Vehicle Accident with Injuries at Blairsferry Rd and Feather Ridge Rd (Courtesy: Linn...
Two Vehicle Accident with Injuries at Blairsferry Rd and Feather Ridge Rd (Courtesy: Linn County Sheriff's Office)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, emergency crews responded to the area of Blairsferry Rd near Feather Ridge Rd for a report of a two-vehicle accident.

According to investigators, a 2023 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound when the driver failed to notice a Dodge Ram that had stopped in the road because of a red light for the temporary construction on the bridge. The Kia rear-ended the Dodge, knocking it into the south ditch, and leaving the Kia disabled in the roadway.

The driver and a passenger in the Dodge were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. A juvenile passenger in the Kia was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of severe, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Kia was cited for Failure to Stop in a Safe and Assured Distance.

