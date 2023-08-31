Show You Care
Another excellent day Thursday, warming trend begins Friday

Temperatures will be comfortable again today, before the warming trend begins tomorrow.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s going to be really nice once again in eastern Iowa, with temperatures climbing higher soon.

Lots of sunshine will warm us up steadily from our fairly cool start in the upper 40s to low 50s. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for most, which will be very similar to Wednesday’s temperatures if not a couple of degrees higher. Winds stay fairly light today, but start to shift to the southeast.

That wind shift is the first step toward our heat wave that arrives in earnest this weekend. A noticeable southerly breeze on Friday will push highs more toward the mid and upper 80s, with still widespread sunshine. Continued southerly winds and a general shift in our weather pattern to one that favors warmer temperatures in Iowa will promote highs in the low to mid 90s throughout the weekend into early next week.

The silver lining for this heat wave is that dew points will not follow the same level of increase as the air temperatures, which should keep our heat index readings in check for most of it. Dew points in the upper 50s to low 60s this weekend will make things more tolerable, though you’ll still need to plan for hydration needs if you’re going to be spending prolonged periods outdoors. By Labor Day and Tuesday, more humidity will be present, making for a muggier feel.

Dew points rise slowly throughout the weekend, but not quite as high as our last heat wave.
Dew points rise slowly throughout the weekend, but not quite as high as our last heat wave.(KCRG)

A storm system approaches on Tuesday, and will hopefully work with the heat and humidity by then to produce some showers and storms in the state. Right now, we’re keeping the chances low, but it still will be our best shot at seeing any precipitation during the entire 9-day forecast.

Temperatures decrease somewhat after that storm system, back toward the mid 80s by the end of the work and school week. However, that’s still a decent bit above normal temperatures for early September, which are generally in the upper 70s by then.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

