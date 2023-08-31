83-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Benton County

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An 83-year-old Cedar Falls man died after being hit by a car while riding a bike in Benton County on Wednesday afternoon.

In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said it happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Highway 218 at 51st Street south of La Porte City.

The bicyclist, identified as John Rice, was heading southbound on Highway 218 when he was hit by the car.

Rice died at the scene.

Officials have not release additional details about the crash. It remains under investigation.

