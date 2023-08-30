Show You Care
Train derails off bridge in North Sioux City

By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - Authorities responded to a train derailment Wednesday that caused several cars to end up on their side, with some hanging from a bridge.

The derailment was reported just before 4 p.m. and happened on a train bridge in North Sioux City. The train derailed off a bridge near Military Road and Main Street with multiple ethanol tankers and hopper cars tipping over.

In total, 19 train cars derailed, five of them were ethanol tankers and the rest were hopper cars. The tankers did have ethanol in them at the time of the derailment but authorities say none of them are leaking. Many of the other cars had nothing in them, with authorities stating all the cars hanging off the bridge were empty. No injuries have been reported.

Drone video from the scene shows the train bridge has partially collapsed.

There’s been no word yet from officials on what caused this derailment.

KTIV has confirmed the train cars are operated by D & I Railroad. We’ve reached out to the company which said it will be investigating this derailment. They had no other comments at this time.

According to D & I Railroad’s website, the company is a subsidiary of L.G. Everist and operates from Dell Rapids, South Dakota to Sioux City. The company uses tracks owned by BNSF Railway.

Traffic is being disrupted in the area. As crews clean up the scene, North Sioux City officials are urging people to avoid the area of Military Road to Main Street and Highway 105 to Main Street.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

