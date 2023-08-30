Show You Care
Rise in syphilis transmission across Iowa worries medical professionals

Some counties have experienced several hundred percent increases over the last five years
By Abigail Kurten
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, Black Hawk County Public Health noted the syphilis transmission rate as one of the highest in the state after a 467% increase in cases since 2013. In the last five years, the number of cases a year went from 15 to 51.

Other data from health professionals in Iowa shows STIs are becoming a larger public health concern. In 2011, state data shows only seventy new cases of syphilis were reported across the state. In 2022, it was almost nine hundred.

And Linn County is no exception. Transmission rates of syphilis are still on the rise following Linn County Public Health’s announcement of a 24.1% increase in congenital syphilis - which is when a mother with the disease passes it to her baby at birth - earlier this year. Though perhaps the most dangerous part of rising transmission rates is how easy it is for infected people to not know they have it.

“So, for an individual, syphilis will go in different phases. So you’ll have a primary stage of syphilis, where you may have what we call a canker, so it’s a sore. It would be at the sight of transmission. And this is usually non-painful, and it will go away. But syphilis is still in your system and it’s still causing damage.” said Linn County Public Health Clinical Branch Supervisor Heather Meador.

When left untreated, syphilis can cause infertility, organ damage, and in extreme cases, death. Though, the pandemic is a likely cause behind surging rates, according to Meador.

“We have not seen as many people getting tested during the pandemic. We know that a lot of providers were limited in the amount of patients they could see. We know patients were not going in for fear of contracting COVID.” Said Meador.

Now, in a post-pandemic world, the best way to protect yourself from the long-term risks of any STIs is getting tested.

“So, the most common symptom of an STI is no symptom at all. If you are sexually active, you are at risk. So if you have new partners, multiple partners, it’s really important that you and your partners are tested.” said Meador.

In addition, Meador says that the most common symptom of S-T-Is is no symptoms, and the C-D-C recommends getting tested for syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, and HIV at least once a year, or more if you have new or multiple partners.

