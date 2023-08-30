Really nice conditions before heat makes a return

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area of high pressure controls our weather in the short term, before a pattern shift brings back hotter temperatures.

In the meantime, today and Thursday both look like pretty perfect late August weather for the TV9 viewing area. Temperatures will likely reach the upper 70s to low 80s in the afternoon, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tonight’s temperatures will be the coolest, with some areas recording their first low in the 40s of the season. Dew points stay quite low during this time, too, only enhancing the nice conditions.

Sunshine will be widespread today, but expect a bit of a milky appearance to the sky due to upper-level wildfire smoke. Air quality here at the surface should stay fairly good, based on the latest information from the Environmental Protection Agency, but we’ll be keeping an eye on it.

We head back toward a heat wave this weekend, with highs on Friday already back into the mid 80s. Temperatures continue to warm into the low to mid 90s by Saturday and Sunday, and likely stay there until the middle of next week. The silver lining here is that dew points do not appear as likely to increase quite as much as the last heat wave when they reached 80 or higher at their peak. This time, dew points start in the 60s this weekend, approaching the low 70s early next week. This results in less concern about dangerous heat index values, but you’ll still need to take some precautions amid the otherwise still warm weather.

The vast majority of the 9-day forecast is totally dry for eastern Iowa, with one exception: a slight chance for storms next Tuesday. That’s about it, so don’t count on any significant relief to our ongoing drought.

