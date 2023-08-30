Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Marshalltown police investigate shooting that injured 18-year-old

Marshalltown Police Department logo.
Marshalltown Police Department logo.(Courtesy: Marshalltown Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Marshalltown police are calling on parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of gun violence after an 18-year-old was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound in Marshalltown on Tuesday night.

In a press release, police said it happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of East North Street.

That’s where police found an 18-year-old victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators said they spoke with multiple people who they believe to have important information regarding this incident, but those people were uncooperative.

“Evidence indicates this was not a random act of violence but rather a targeted incident,” Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper said in the release. “It is likely everyone involved is well acquainted with each other and we are not receiving much in the form of helpful cooperation. The police investigation will continue until we identify who the shooter was and bring that person to justice. It is disturbing to us that some of the involved parties are juveniles. We are concerned that young people have been drawn into such a violent act that could have had tragic consequences. We encourage parents to talk to their sons and daughters and discuss with them the dangers of gun violence and the importance of steering clear of such dangerous people and activities.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial of Iowa Basketball coach Jack McCaffery sheds light on what led to misdemeanor charges
Trial for Iowa basketball coach’s son Jack McCaffery sheds light on what led to misdemeanor charges
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
The Mount Pleasant Community School board is meeting Monday to discuss purchasing property on...
Mount Pleasant community pushes back against school district’s purchase of parts of Iowa Wesleyan
A bench trial begins Tuesday for the son of the Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery.
Bench trial to begin for Jack McCaffery, cited in deadly crash
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children

Latest News

One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in DeWitt, the Clinton...
1 killed in rollover crash in Clinton County
Salt Lake City company Maverick completes purchase of Kum & Go
A popular Iowa convenience store has officially been sold.
Kum & Go sold to Salt Lake City company Maverick
CDC data shows Iowa saw a "substantial increase" in the number of COVID-19 hospital admissions.
COVID-19 hospitalizations up in Iowa, but not cause for concern