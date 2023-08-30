Show You Care
Iowa’s one-two punch at tight end aiming to be one of the nation’s best

McNamara will have some great targets to throw to this season including an incredible 1-2 punch at Tight End.
By Jack Lido
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Michigan transfer Erick All can’t wait to hit the field and catch passes from his former Wolverine teammate Cade McNamara.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve run out of the tunnel because I didn’t play last year,” All said. “(McNamara and I) played for four years together so it’s honestly a blessing to have Cade here.”

“He is an unbelievable player and that’s why I pushed really hard for him to come and join me,” McNamara said.

The 6-5 All said he’s excited to play amongst fellow tight end 6-6 Luke Lachey.

“Luke is a beast he’s good, Real long and fast, and runs great routes,” All said. “We are ready to attack the season get out there and help the team win.”

“I feel we complement each other a great,” Lachey said. “It will be hard to get some matchups for other teams.”

Lachey learned a lot last season from playing with Sam LaPorta - more than just ball skills.

“The biggest thing I learned from him was just the will to win. He is so competitive and will do whatever it takes for the team to win.”

Kirk Ferentz did not hold his cards close to the vest when asked about the possibility of two-tight end sets.

“They are two of our better guys, better players,’ Ferentz said after the kids day open scrimmage. “We will absolutely be doing that.”

