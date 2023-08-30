Iowa City police ask for help as they investigate two separate assault cases
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City are asking for help finding and identifying the people they say are involved in two separate assault cases from Sunday.
The first happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the Pedestrian Mall, at 125 S. Dubuque Street.
A man was reportedly hospitalized after being knocked unconscious.
The second assault reportedly happened just after 2 a.m. in the alley off the 100 block of South Clinton Street.
Police said a man was sent to the hospital after being attacked.
Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275 or email Det. Trai Bunch at TBunch@iowa-city.org.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Iowa City Crime Stoppers at 319-358-TIPS (8477), or online at iccrimestoppers.org.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.