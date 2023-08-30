Show You Care
Iowa City police ask for help as they investigate two separate assault cases

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City are asking for help finding and identifying the people they say are involved in two separate assault cases from Sunday.

The first happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the Pedestrian Mall, at 125 S. Dubuque Street.

A man was reportedly hospitalized after being knocked unconscious.

Police are trying to identify these people after an assault at 125 S. Dubuque Street sent a man...
Police are trying to identify these people after an assault at 125 S. Dubuque Street sent a man to the hospital.(Iowa City Police Department)

The second assault reportedly happened just after 2 a.m. in the alley off the 100 block of South Clinton Street.

Police said a man was sent to the hospital after being attacked.

Police are trying to identify the people seen in this photo after an assault in the alley off...
Police are trying to identify the people seen in this photo after an assault in the alley off the 100 block of South Clinton Street in Iowa city sent a man to the hospital.(Iowa City Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275 or email Det. Trai Bunch at TBunch@iowa-city.org.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Iowa City Crime Stoppers at 319-358-TIPS (8477), or online at iccrimestoppers.org.

