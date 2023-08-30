BIG BEND, Florida (KCRG) - Idalia made landfall around 6:45 a.m. central time at Keaton Beach. At the time of landfall, Idalia was a category 3 hurricane.

The storm caused high storm surge to impact the Coastal Big Bend. More than 8 feet of storm surge was recorded in Cedar Key, Florida. Heavy rain also fell in Florida and South Georgia. 2.14 inches of rain fell in Tallahassee from 5 p.m. on August 29th through 5 p.m. on August 30th. 2 inches of precipitation fell during that same time period in Perry, Florida and 5.22 inches of rain was recorded in Valdosta.

As of 4 o’clock on Wednesday afternoon, Idalia had weakened into a tropical storm with sustained winds of 70 mph and gusts of 85 mph. At that time, the storm’s center was located close to Savannah, Georgia. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center expects Idalia to remain a tropical storm and move to the northeast along the coast of South Carolina before traveling east and entering the Atlantic Ocean.

Idalia weakens into a tropical storm after impacting Northern Florida & South Georgia (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

