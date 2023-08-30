Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Idalia weakens into a tropical storm after impacting Northern Florida & South Georgia

Idalia weakens into a tropical storm after impacting Northern Florida & South Georgia
By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG BEND, Florida (KCRG) - Idalia made landfall around 6:45 a.m. central time at Keaton Beach. At the time of landfall, Idalia was a category 3 hurricane.

The storm caused high storm surge to impact the Coastal Big Bend. More than 8 feet of storm surge was recorded in Cedar Key, Florida. Heavy rain also fell in Florida and South Georgia. 2.14 inches of rain fell in Tallahassee from 5 p.m. on August 29th through 5 p.m. on August 30th. 2 inches of precipitation fell during that same time period in Perry, Florida and 5.22 inches of rain was recorded in Valdosta.

As of 4 o’clock on Wednesday afternoon, Idalia had weakened into a tropical storm with sustained winds of 70 mph and gusts of 85 mph. At that time, the storm’s center was located close to Savannah, Georgia. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center expects Idalia to remain a tropical storm and move to the northeast along the coast of South Carolina before traveling east and entering the Atlantic Ocean.

Idalia weakens into a tropical storm after impacting Northern Florida & South Georgia
Idalia weakens into a tropical storm after impacting Northern Florida & South Georgia(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial of Iowa Basketball coach Jack McCaffery sheds light on what led to misdemeanor charges
Trial for Iowa basketball coach’s son Jack McCaffery sheds light on what led to misdemeanor charges
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
The Mount Pleasant Community School board is meeting Monday to discuss purchasing property on...
Mount Pleasant community pushes back against school district’s purchase of parts of Iowa Wesleyan
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children
A bench trial begins Tuesday for the son of the Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery.
Bench trial to begin for Jack McCaffery, cited in deadly crash

Latest News

State data shows only seventy new cases of syphilis were reported across the state. In 2022, it...
Rise in syphilis transmission across Iowa worries medical professionals
FILE - A stack of the latest weekly edition of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the...
Kansas reporter files federal lawsuit against police chief who raided her newspaper’s office
This photo, provided b the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Aug. 30, 2023, shows West Point...
West Point time capsule that appeared to contain nothing more than silt yields centuries-old coins
University of North Carolina Chapel Hill first-year students Lucas Moore and Katie Fiore...
University of North Carolina students rally for gun safety after fatal shooting of faculty member