Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

First over-the-counter Narcan set to arrive in stores

FILE - Narcan is set to be sold over the counter at Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and CVS.
FILE - Narcan is set to be sold over the counter at Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and CVS.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first over-the-counter opioid overdose antidote is expected to hit shelves next week.

Emergent Biosolutions, the manufacturer of Narcan, says the medicine will have a suggested retail value price of $45 per carton.

Each carton includes two doses of the nasal spray.

It will be available at Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and CVS.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan as an over-the-counter drug in March in response to the national opioid overdose crisis.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
The Mount Pleasant Community School board is meeting Monday to discuss purchasing property on...
Mount Pleasant community pushes back against school district’s purchase of parts of Iowa Wesleyan
A bench trial begins Tuesday for the son of the Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery.
Bench trial to begin for Jack McCaffery, cited in deadly crash
Linn-Mar approves updated transgender student policy to comply with Iowa law
Linn-Mar approves updated transgender student policy to comply with Iowa law
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children

Latest News

In this photo taken with a drone, businesses are seen along 2nd Street in Cedar Key, Fla.,...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida after making landfall as a dangerous Category 3 storm
Pasadena police are searching for the thieves that ransacked a jewelry store and pepper-sprayed...
Jewel store owner pepper-sprayed during robbery
FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022. In a document...
Tesla allowing no-hands driving with Autopilot for longer periods. US regulators have questions.
Pasadena police are searching for the thieves that ransacked a jewelry store and pepper-sprayed...
Jewel store owner pepper-sprayed during robbery
Two men paddle on an inflatable duck down Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa amid floodwaters and high...
Idalia: Florida men paddle on inflatable duck down flooded street in Tampa