Caucus 2024: GOP Candidates courting undecided voters

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Caucuses are less than four months away. Former President Donald Trump is still leading by a wide margin in the polls here. Now presidential candidates are a common sight in Iowa, as they hope to chip away at Trump’s lead.

Former Vice President Mike Pence stopped by the Northside Conservatives Club meeting in Ankeny Wednesday morning.

Chris Wehrman hasn’t decided who she’s going to caucus for.

“I’m taking advantage of every opportunity to hear these various presidential candidates, and I will watch the next debate as well as I watched the first debate and continue to attend these sessions and make the decision on who I vote for January 15,” Wehrman said.

Wehrman says she likes what she hears from Pence.

“He’s a strong candidate because he’s well qualified in terms of his experience to tell us a little bit more than we know about life in America as our individuals. So what drew me to him is just to have that opportunity to ask what questions, meet him personally, see how he interacts with the audience and how he addresses key issues,” Wehrman said

Wehrman says she has some key issues she’s listening for when candidates come to speak.

“Economy is key to everybody in Iowa and America. Certainly, the immigration issue is top of mind for me. Energy security,” Wehrman said.

Swallow Yan is also undecided but says Pence is at the top of his list. Yan says Pence’s integrity on January 6th makes him an attractive candidate.

“I really like him and, like, the policy, like his personality. And also, he is a good friend of Iowa people,” Yan said.

Yan says Pence’s economic and foreign policy proposals appeal to him.

“He had Economic Development experience. So I feel that he’s allowed a good strong candidate to make the country to be prosperous,” Yan said.

Yan says there’s no perfect candidate, but Iowans have a unique opportunity to meet candidates and share their concerns directly. Wehrman hopes caucusgoers choose someone who represents Iowa values well.

Both Mike Pence and Tim Scott are in Iowa this week. The Republican Caucus is set for January 15th, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Iowa Democrats have yet to set a date. Chairwoman Rita Hart says she hopes to have one finalized in September.

