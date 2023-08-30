Show You Care
Avelo Airlines at Dubuque Regional Airport issue travel advisory due to Hurricane Idalia

Avelo Airlines at the Dubuque Regional Airport is issuing a travel advisory because of Hurricane Idalia.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The airline says people can rebook their travel through September 15.

And it will waive any increase in price for customers who were traveling Tuesday and Wednesday to the Florida airports:

  • Daytona Beach, Florida (DAB)
  • Ft Myers, Florida (RSW)
  • Melbourne, Florida (MLB)
  • Orlando, Florida (MCO)
  • Sarasota, Florida (SRQ)
  • Tampa, Florida (TPA)

Avelo has no change or cancelation fees.

