Absolutely beautiful weather continues

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet and comfortable. This is what we saw on Wednesday and will continue to see through Thursday.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Lows are in the upper 40s and lower 50s with highs staying near 80 for the afternoon high on Thursday. Moving into Friday we start to see a strong southerly push of air. This along with a building upper-level ridge of high pressure sets the stage for a string of 90+ degree days. The dew point will not be quite as high as they were a week ago so it will be hot, but not excessively hot like we saw last week. Rainfall chances continue to be few and far between, right now holding off until Tuesday. Have a great night!

