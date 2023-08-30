30 dogs removed from unlicensed breeder in Cedar County

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) has announced that they have assisted the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office in removing 30 dogs from an unlicensed breeder.

According to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, all of the dogs are in “relatively good condition.” The dogs were reportedly surrendered voluntarily to ARL and officials a couple of weeks ago.

Officials say they will continue their investigation, but no criminal charges are being filed in this case at this time.

The ARL is asking for the public’s help in the following ways:

Adopt: With hundreds of dogs in the ARL’s care and dozens more animals coming in every day, the ARL is urgently seeking adopters to give pets homes and open space for new pets arriving. Visit With hundreds of dogs in the ARL’s care and dozens more animals coming in every day, the ARL is urgently seeking adopters to give pets homes and open space for new pets arriving. Visit ARL-Iowa.org for a list of available pets.

Donate: More animals mean higher medical and daily care costs, and the ARL needs help more than ever to care for a growing population and ensure the ARL can always be there to answer the next call for help. Donations to help these dogs and others can be made online ( Donations to help these dogs and others can be made online ( https://ow.ly/vVxG50PG3CN ) or by mail/in-person (5452 NE 22nd St., Des Moines, IA 50313; RE: 30 dogs).

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.