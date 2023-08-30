Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

30 dogs removed from unlicensed breeder in Cedar County

COURTESY: Animal Rescue League of Iowa
COURTESY: Animal Rescue League of Iowa(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) has announced that they have assisted the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office in removing 30 dogs from an unlicensed breeder.

According to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, all of the dogs are in “relatively good condition.” The dogs were reportedly surrendered voluntarily to ARL and officials a couple of weeks ago.

Officials say they will continue their investigation, but no criminal charges are being filed in this case at this time.

The ARL is asking for the public’s help in the following ways:

  • Adopt: With hundreds of dogs in the ARL’s care and dozens more animals coming in every day, the ARL is urgently seeking adopters to give pets homes and open space for new pets arriving. Visit ARL-Iowa.org for a list of available pets.
  • Donate: More animals mean higher medical and daily care costs, and the ARL needs help more than ever to care for a growing population and ensure the ARL can always be there to answer the next call for help. Donations to help these dogs and others can be made online (https://ow.ly/vVxG50PG3CN) or by mail/in-person (5452 NE 22nd St., Des Moines, IA 50313; RE: 30 dogs).

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial of Iowa Basketball coach Jack McCaffery sheds light on what led to misdemeanor charges
Trial for Iowa basketball coach’s son Jack McCaffery sheds light on what led to misdemeanor charges
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
The Mount Pleasant Community School board is meeting Monday to discuss purchasing property on...
Mount Pleasant community pushes back against school district’s purchase of parts of Iowa Wesleyan
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children
A bench trial begins Tuesday for the son of the Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery.
Bench trial to begin for Jack McCaffery, cited in deadly crash

Latest News

Idalia weakens into a tropical storm after impacting Northern Florida & South Georgia
Idalia weakens into a tropical storm after impacting Northern Florida & South Georgia
Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is asking for supplies after taking in 131 dogs on...
10 Iowa City rescue dogs have died from health issues
Iowa Republican Attorney General Brenna Bird speaks during a Republican Party of Iowa election...
Iowa Attorney General appeals decision that would offer non-English voting materials to the public
Idalia weakens into a tropical storm after impacting Northern Florida & South Georgia
Idalia weakens into a tropical storm after impacting Northern Florida & South Georgia