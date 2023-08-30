10 Iowa City rescue dogs have died from health issues

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center reported that some of the 131 dogs sent to them last Thursday have died from previous health-related issues.

Iowa City Animal Services assisted law enforcement with the animals as they investigated an incident in the 3000 block of 540th Street SW in Riverside. The center was closed Friday through Tuesday because of the influx of dogs given to them.

The investigation remains ongoing. Officials have not released additional details at this time.

The Center thanked the community for its support on Wednesday, but announced that nine of the dogs died from various health issues and another was euthanized “because of temperament issues related to ongoing pain and the neglect endured prior to being in our care.”

They say that five puppies were hospitalized but that two have already been released. They expect the others to be healthy enough to be released soon.

You can read their full statement below:

“We still don’t have a good number for how many of the dogs will have available for adoption, but we hope to know for certain by Sunday. In terms of donations, the support from our community has been nothing short of outstanding and has exceeded demand. We are extremely thankful for this show of support.

To date, nine dogs have died due to various health issues and another was euthanized because of temperament issues related to ongoing pain and the neglect endured prior to being in our care. Five puppies were hospitalized, but two have already been released. The puppies that have been released are playing and eating and the remaining puppies should be leaving the hospital soon.

The animal center was open for routine business today.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.