Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

10 Iowa City rescue dogs have died from health issues

Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is asking for supplies after taking in 131 dogs on...
Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is asking for supplies after taking in 131 dogs on Thursday.(Iowa City Animal Center)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center reported that some of the 131 dogs sent to them last Thursday have died from previous health-related issues.

Iowa City Animal Services assisted law enforcement with the animals as they investigated an incident in the 3000 block of 540th Street SW in Riverside. The center was closed Friday through Tuesday because of the influx of dogs given to them.

The investigation remains ongoing. Officials have not released additional details at this time.

The Center thanked the community for its support on Wednesday, but announced that nine of the dogs died from various health issues and another was euthanized “because of temperament issues related to ongoing pain and the neglect endured prior to being in our care.”

They say that five puppies were hospitalized but that two have already been released. They expect the others to be healthy enough to be released soon.

You can read their full statement below:

“We still don’t have a good number for how many of the dogs will have available for adoption, but we hope to know for certain by Sunday. In terms of donations, the support from our community has been nothing short of outstanding and has exceeded demand. We are extremely thankful for this show of support.

To date, nine dogs have died due to various health issues and another was euthanized because of temperament issues related to ongoing pain and the neglect endured prior to being in our care. Five puppies were hospitalized, but two have already been released. The puppies that have been released are playing and eating and the remaining puppies should be leaving the hospital soon.

The animal center was open for routine business today.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial of Iowa Basketball coach Jack McCaffery sheds light on what led to misdemeanor charges
Trial for Iowa basketball coach’s son Jack McCaffery sheds light on what led to misdemeanor charges
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
The Mount Pleasant Community School board is meeting Monday to discuss purchasing property on...
Mount Pleasant community pushes back against school district’s purchase of parts of Iowa Wesleyan
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children
A bench trial begins Tuesday for the son of the Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery.
Bench trial to begin for Jack McCaffery, cited in deadly crash

Latest News

COURTESY: Animal Rescue League of Iowa
30 dogs removed from unlicensed breeder in Cedar County
Iowa Republican Attorney General Brenna Bird speaks during a Republican Party of Iowa election...
Iowa Attorney General appeals decision that would offer non-English voting materials to the public
Idalia weakens into a tropical storm after impacting Northern Florida & South Georgia
Idalia weakens into a tropical storm after impacting Northern Florida & South Georgia
The city converted the old skateboard park into a basin to hold water as part of the flood...
New skatepark opens at Riverside Park