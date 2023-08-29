Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Worm found in woman’s brain after she experiences mystery symptoms

This undated photo supplied by Canberra Health Services, shows a parasite in a specimen jar at...
This undated photo supplied by Canberra Health Services, shows a parasite in a specimen jar at a Canberra hospital in Australia. A neurosurgeon investigating a patient's mystery neurological symptoms in an Australian hospital was surprised to pluck a 3-inch wriggling worm from her brain.(Source: Canberra Health Services via AP)
By The Associated Press and ROD McGUIRK Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:38 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) - A neurosurgeon investigating a woman’s mystery symptoms in an Australian hospital says she plucked a wriggling worm from the patient’s brain.

Surgeon Hari Priya Bandi was performing a biopsy through a hole in the 64-year-old patient’s skull at Canberra Hospital last year when she used forceps to pull out the parasite, which measured 8 centimeters, or 3 inches.

“I just thought: ‘What is that? It doesn’t make any sense. But it’s alive and moving,’” Bandi was quoted Tuesday in The Canberra Times newspaper.

“It continued to move with vigor. We all felt a bit sick,” Bandi added of her operating team.

The creature was the larva of an Australian native roundworm not previously known to be a human parasite, named Ophidascaris robertsi. The worms are commonly found in carpet pythons.

Bandi and Canberra infectious diseases physician Sanjaya Senanayake are authors of an article about the extraordinary medical case published in the latest edition of the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Senanayake said he was on duty at the hospital in June last year when the worm was found.

“I got a call saying: ‘We’ve got a patient with an infection problem. We’ve just removed a live worm from this patient’s brain,’” Senanayake told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

The woman had been admitted to the hospital after experiencing forgetfulness and worsening depression over three months. Scans showed changes in her brain.

A year earlier, she had been admitted to her local hospital in southeast New South Wales state with symptoms including abdominal pain, diarrhea, a dry cough and night sweats.

Senanayake said the brain biopsy was expected to reveal a cancer or an abscess.

“This patient had been treated ... for what was a mystery illness that we thought ultimately was a immunological condition because we hadn’t been able to find a parasite before and then out of nowhere, this big lump appeared in the frontal part of her brain,” Senanayake said.

“Suddenly, with her (Bandi’s) forceps, she’s picking up this thing that’s wriggling. She and everyone in that operating theater were absolutely stunned,” Senanayake added.

The worms’ eggs are commonly shed in snake droppings which are eaten by small mammals. The life cycle continues as other snakes eat the mammals.

The woman lives near a carpet python habitat and forages for native vegetation called warrigal greens to cook.

While she had no direct contact with snakes, scientists hypothesize that she consumed the eggs from the vegetation or her contaminated hands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa DOT is reporting that the crash occurred between Between Exit 21: H Avenue and J Avenue...
Motorcyclist in crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids dies from injuries
Driver hospitalized after crashing into a corn field
Driver hospitalized after crashing into a corn field
Cedar Rapids police issued an Operation Quickfind for 12-year-old Jaedyn Rush.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Jaedyn Rush
Two people are displaced after a Cedar Rapids fire
Two people were displaced after a Cedar Rapids fire
8th annual Market After Dark returns with one of the largest footprints in its history
8th annual Market After Dark returns with one of the largest footprints in its history

Latest News

Ashley McLean, the 27-year-old daughter of a police officer, was killed in a hit-and-run...
Search for driver continues in hit-and-run that killed officer’s daughter
The victim was the mother of two girls and was engaged to be married, according to a family...
Arrest made after hit-and-run kills officer's daughter; search for driver continues
In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 9:41 am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and...
Florida governor declares widespread state of emergency ahead of Idalia’s expected landfall
Linn-Mar approves updated transgender student policy to comply with Iowa law
Linn-Mar approves updated transgender student policy to comply with Iowa law