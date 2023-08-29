Show You Care
Wonderful weather for the middle of the week

By Joe Winters
Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As a cold front continues its movement to the south a comfortable air mass settles in.

The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Highs fall to near 80s on Wednesday and Thursday with low dewpoints. Enjoy it because things change over the weekend. As a southerly flow of air develops a ridge of high pressure builds throughout the Plains and upper Midwest highs climb reaching the 90s by Saturday.

We'll end August with seasonal temperatures but the heat returns as we begin September.
Low to middle 90s are then here to stay for the next week making us realize that just because pumpkin spice is back, we are still truly in the heat of summer. Have a great night!

