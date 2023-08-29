Williamsburg pizzeria reopens under new name, plans Grand Opening for Saturday

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff with the recently opened Little Joey’s Pizza in Williamsburg will hold a Grand Opening Night Labor Day weekend.

The restaurant, formerly Pino’s Sicilian Pizzeria, was near Wasserbahn, but was forced to relocate after the sudden closure of the hotel and water park.

Staff reopened Pino’s Pizzeria at a temporary location at an outlet mall in Williamsburg, but have since moved again.

In a Facebook post, staff said the retirement of the Pino’s name coincides with the retirement of the previous owner and the passing of the business down to the next generation.

The restaurant, now called Little Joey’s Pizza, fully opened earlier this month, but staff have organized a Grand Opening Night to celebrate.

Little Joe's Pizza in Williamsburg (Little Joe's Pizza)

It’s located at 416 ½ N. Highland Street in Williamsburg.

The event on Saturday night will feature a lineup of five comedians for adult entertainment.

Kelsey Vanderwerf, Thurston Stevenson, Day Peace, Miranda Moses and host Matthew Douglas will perform, starting at 8 p.m.

