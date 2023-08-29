Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Williamsburg pizzeria reopens under new name, plans Grand Opening for Saturday

Little Joe's Pizza in Williamsburg
Little Joe's Pizza in Williamsburg(Little Joey's Pizza)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff with the recently opened Little Joey’s Pizza in Williamsburg will hold a Grand Opening Night Labor Day weekend.

The restaurant, formerly Pino’s Sicilian Pizzeria, was near Wasserbahn, but was forced to relocate after the sudden closure of the hotel and water park.

Staff reopened Pino’s Pizzeria at a temporary location at an outlet mall in Williamsburg, but have since moved again.

In a Facebook post, staff said the retirement of the Pino’s name coincides with the retirement of the previous owner and the passing of the business down to the next generation.

The restaurant, now called Little Joey’s Pizza, fully opened earlier this month, but staff have organized a Grand Opening Night to celebrate.

Little Joe's Pizza in Williamsburg
Little Joe's Pizza in Williamsburg(Little Joe's Pizza)

It’s located at 416 ½ N. Highland Street in Williamsburg.

The event on Saturday night will feature a lineup of five comedians for adult entertainment.

Kelsey Vanderwerf, Thurston Stevenson, Day Peace, Miranda Moses and host Matthew Douglas will perform, starting at 8 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa DOT is reporting that the crash occurred between Between Exit 21: H Avenue and J Avenue...
Motorcyclist in crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids dies from injuries
Cedar Rapids police issued an Operation Quickfind for 12-year-old Jaedyn Rush.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Jaedyn Rush
Cedar Rapids Police Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual.
Cedar Rapids Police seeking public’s help in identifying person of interest
Driver hospitalized after crashing into a corn field
Driver hospitalized after crashing into a corn field
A motorcyclist has died days after he was involved in a crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids.
Local law enforcement warns of the risks when riding a motorcycle following tragic accident on I-380

Latest News

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital is welcoming two dogs to its care team.
Two dogs join Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital care team
LIVE: Closing arguments to begin in trial for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell
The Taste of Iowa City event was rescheduled due to the severe heat last week.
Taste of Iowa City event kicks off Tuesday
A bench trial begins Tuesday for the son of the Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery.
Bench trial to begin for Jack McCaffery, cited in deadly crash