UNI introduces 24/7 teletherapy app for students

By Libbie Randall
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Students at the University of Northern Iowa can now get access to counseling services from their phone. It’s a new addition brought on by the school’s Student Health Center.

As a Student Health Clinic Administrative Assistant at UNI’s Student Health Center, Andrea Ordaz knows just how important mental health counseling can be to university students. That’s why she chose a job that helps her peers through some of those tougher times. UNI’s new TELES app continues help with that.

“It’s a great thing to have this service so we can go and rant about our day or just tell our problems, whatever we’re going through,” said Ordaz.

Students can download the app, enter their information, and get access to a counselor any time of the day, seven days a week.

It’s an addition executive director of Student Health & Well-being Services, Shelley O’Connell, has been working for years to bring on.

“Now we can have resources available that faculty and staff are aware of and make sure that the students have that at their fingertips and when they need it,” said O’Connell. “So really meeting our students where they’re at. This was a great opportunity for us to be able to do that.”

She says being able to provide mental health services to all UNI students is a constant priority. And this service is not limited to any one kind of student.

“It covers the stress of being in school, relationships, eating, there’s some fitness things on there on there as well, so a variety of things,” said O’Connell. “Or maybe they want to know about different therapy modalities, like what is therapy so it’s a good place for them to and kind of put their foot in the water then they can go from there.”

