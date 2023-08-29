Show You Care
Two dogs join Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital care team

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital is welcoming two dogs to its care team.
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital is welcoming two dogs to its care team.(University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital is welcoming two dogs to its care team.

Nacho and Corrin are the first team members of the Wags & Waves Facility Dog Program.

The hospital says the two dogs, along with their handlers, who are both child life specialists, will actively support patients while they’re at the children’s hospital.

“Our new facility dogs are very important members of the health care team,” said Racheal Niensteadt, CCLS, Manager of the Child Life Program at UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital. “Together with their handlers, Corrin and Nacho will help children achieve specific clinical goals through animal-assisted interventions.”

Nacho and Corrin will do things like walk with patients during physical therapy or after surgery; provide distraction and coping skills during procedures, and help patients learn to take medicine.

The program is funded by donations through the University of Iowa Center for Advancement.

